Arrests Made in St. Petersburg, City Still Reeling from Recent Attack
Russia's state investigative committee says it has arrested six Central Asian men in St. Petersburg on suspicion of aiding terrorist activity, two days after a deadly attack on a crowded subway train in that city. The group is accused of recruiting other men from Central Asian republics to join Islamic State and other extremist groups since 2015.
