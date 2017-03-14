Armenia's representative appointed as...

Armenia's representative appointed as secretary general of CSTO

YEREVAN, April 14. /ARKA/. Yuri Khachaturov, the secretary of Armenia's National Security Council, was appointed today as secretary general of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization , Russian Interfax reported.

