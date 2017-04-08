18:13 World Bank to finance larger, up to $20 million dairy sector development project in Issyk-Kul
World Bank's US$525,000 grant for the Dairy Productivity Improvement Project is an activity to prepare the ground for a larger project to finance development of the dairy sector in Issyk Kul region, World Bank Country Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc said in an interview with AKIpress. This grant is to be used for preparation and implementation of a larger project, potentially up to US$20 million, of which the first phase of US$ 5 million was approved by the World Bank, and the remaining US$ 15 million are expected to follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC