18:13 World Bank to finance larger, up to $20 million dairy sector development project in Issyk-Kul

World Bank to finance larger, up to $20 million dairy sector development project in Issyk-Kul

Wednesday

World Bank's US$525,000 grant for the Dairy Productivity Improvement Project is an activity to prepare the ground for a larger project to finance development of the dairy sector in Issyk Kul region, World Bank Country Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc said in an interview with AKIpress. This grant is to be used for preparation and implementation of a larger project, potentially up to US$20 million, of which the first phase of US$ 5 million was approved by the World Bank, and the remaining US$ 15 million are expected to follow.

Chicago, IL

