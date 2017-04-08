15:54 U.S. donates over 130,000 books to children's libraries in Kyrgyzstan

During the World Book Day celebration at Kurmanjan Datka Square in Bishkek on April 21, U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Sheila Gwaltney announced a donation of over 130,000 books to 80 children's libraries across the country. The United States will contribute the books through its USAID Reading Together project, which improves the reading skills of early grade students, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek said.

