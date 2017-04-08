15:42 ADB: Exports in Kyrgyzstan fore...

15:42 ADB: Exports in Kyrgyzstan forecast to grow by 6.0% in 2017 and 5.5% in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: AkiPress

Exports in Kyrgyzstan are forecast to grow by 6.0% in 2017 and 5.5% in 2018, mainly from gains in agriculture and textiles, the Asian Development Bank's report says. However, weak demand in 2017 within the Eurasian Economic Union could worsen the trade outlook, as could the failure of Kyrgyz products to comply with EAEU veterinary and phytosanitary standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC