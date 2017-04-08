15:42 ADB: Exports in Kyrgyzstan forecast to grow by 6.0% in 2017 and 5.5% in 2018
Exports in Kyrgyzstan are forecast to grow by 6.0% in 2017 and 5.5% in 2018, mainly from gains in agriculture and textiles, the Asian Development Bank's report says. However, weak demand in 2017 within the Eurasian Economic Union could worsen the trade outlook, as could the failure of Kyrgyz products to comply with EAEU veterinary and phytosanitary standards.
