15:32 Atambayev holds question and answer session in Issyk-Kul

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: AkiPress

President Almazbek Atambayev held a question and answer session at Baktuu-Dolonotu village in Issyk-Kul on April 26, the President's press office said. In his remarks, the President said that most of the questions of Issyk-Kul residents asked in the fall of 2015 have been addressed.

Chicago, IL

