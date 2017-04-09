15:25 Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations gets acquainted with...

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Davlatbek Alimbekov during his working visit to Issyk-Kul region got acquainted with the process of disaster prevention works in Ton, Jeti-Oguz, Ak-Suu, Tyup districts and in Karakol town, reports Turmush. Upon completion of works, 830 houses, 146.5 ha of agricultural lands, 2 bridges, 116 land plots will be protected from mudflows, landslides, ground water in all areas, said the report.

