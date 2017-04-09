15:25 Deputy Minister of Emergency Si...

15:25 Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations gets acquainted with...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: AkiPress

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Davlatbek Alimbekov during his working visit to Issyk-Kul region got acquainted with the process of disaster prevention works in Ton, Jeti-Oguz, Ak-Suu, Tyup districts and in Karakol town, reports Turmush. Upon completion of works, 830 houses, 146.5 ha of agricultural lands, 2 bridges, 116 land plots will be protected from mudflows, landslides, ground water in all areas, said the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC