14:25 Switzerland allocates 43 millio...

14:25 Switzerland allocates 43 million som to improve public services ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: AkiPress

Certificates for receiving grants worth over 43 million som to improve public services were awarded to 13 municipalities from Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul provinces on April 26 in Bishkek, the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan told AKIpress. The awarding ceremony was organized in the framework of the Public Service Improvement Project aimed to improve living conditions of people in rural areas through improved quality, access and sustainability of public services provided by municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC