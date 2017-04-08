14:25 Switzerland allocates 43 million som to improve public services ...

Certificates for receiving grants worth over 43 million som to improve public services were awarded to 13 municipalities from Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul provinces on April 26 in Bishkek, the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan told AKIpress. The awarding ceremony was organized in the framework of the Public Service Improvement Project aimed to improve living conditions of people in rural areas through improved quality, access and sustainability of public services provided by municipalities.

