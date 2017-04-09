14:22 Atambayev hands over order "Her...

14:22 Atambayev hands over order "Hero of Kyrgyz Republic" belonging to Jusup Mamai to his sons

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: AkiPress

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev today handed over a special order "Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic" awarded to manas narrator Jusup Mamai to his sons Abdygazy Mamai and Mukash Mamai, reports the President's press service. The order was awarded to Jusup Mamai for his exceptional personal contribution to preservation of the great epic manas and other works, as well as for the outstanding contribution to enrichment of the historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyz people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC