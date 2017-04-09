14:22 Atambayev hands over order "Hero of Kyrgyz Republic" belonging to Jusup Mamai to his sons

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev today handed over a special order "Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic" awarded to manas narrator Jusup Mamai to his sons Abdygazy Mamai and Mukash Mamai, reports the President's press service. The order was awarded to Jusup Mamai for his exceptional personal contribution to preservation of the great epic manas and other works, as well as for the outstanding contribution to enrichment of the historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyz people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.