14:04 Kyrgyzstan eyes hosting of ITF Asia Taekwon-Do Championships in Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan applied to host the ITF Asian Taekwondo Championship 2019, President of the International Taekwon-Do Federation ITF Choi Jun Hwa told a press conference at AKIpress on April 21. ITF Taekwondo Association of Kyrgyzstan suggested to hold the tournament on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake in Cholpon-Ata town. "So far, we have application from Kyrgyzstan to host the tournament.

