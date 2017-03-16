13:57 Kyrgyz government to set up economic development centers in 20 pilot towns across country
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has signed the resolution approving the concept of regional policy of the Kyrgyz Republic during 2018-2022. The given concept was endorsed to elaborate the government policy on socio-economic development of the regions of the country.
