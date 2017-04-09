13:40 Landslide in Osh: 1 out of 7 ho...

13:40 Landslide in Osh: 1 out of 7 homes buried in mud was empty

Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 1 out of 7 homes buried under the landslide in Osh region was empty. 24 people are feared trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide that hit a village in Uzgen district of Osh region, southern Kyrgyzstan.

