13:37 Landslide hits two homes in Nichke-Sai village in Osh

Saturday Read more: AkiPress

Landslide came down in Nichke-Sai village of the Osh region on April 7, the Ministry of Emergencies said. Landslide of 120 thousand cubic meters came down in the morning of April 7 and hit 2 homes, the statement said.

