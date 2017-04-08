13:26 Mudflows in Osh region wash awa...

13:26 Mudflows in Osh region wash away bridges, flood houses

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: AkiPress

The mud flows in the village of Kalta, Uzgen district, Osh region, have washed away 3 bridges and flooded 10 houses, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. After the civil defense commission of the Ministry of Emergency Situations completes its examination and estimation procedures, construction materials will be provided for restoration of three three bridges, the Deputy Minister said.

