13:21 Landslide in Osh: Atambayev says 'very saddened, but Uzgen villagers were warned'

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev made a statement regarding the landslide in the village of Ayu in Uzgen district of Osh region while visiting the State Center for Personification of the Population in Bishkek on Saturday. He said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy, but the villagers were multiple times warned and given land for relocation, but they refused to move.

