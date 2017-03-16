12:45 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Schoolboy from Balykchy invents...

12:45 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Schoo...

Akylbek Baktybekov studying in one of the schools of Balykchy town of Issyk-Kul region has invented a computer mouse for people with disabilities that can be controlled by toes, reports AKIpress Bilim. According to deputy chief of the department of education of the town Nurgul Mambetova, Akylbek presented his invention at the school competition "We are intellectuals of the 21st century" and is preparing for the second round of the competition.

