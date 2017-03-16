12:45 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Schoolboy from Balykchy invents...
Akylbek Baktybekov studying in one of the schools of Balykchy town of Issyk-Kul region has invented a computer mouse for people with disabilities that can be controlled by toes, reports AKIpress Bilim. According to deputy chief of the department of education of the town Nurgul Mambetova, Akylbek presented his invention at the school competition "We are intellectuals of the 21st century" and is preparing for the second round of the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC