12:31 President Atambayev comments on question of his successor

President Atambayev comments on question of his successor

"Everyone is interested who will be successor. Some politicians and journalist have already wrote that Atambayev is struggling to find his successor allegedly because that successor should protect him [Atambayev] and secure him," said President Almazbek Atambayev on April 3 during the meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development of Kyrgyzstan.

Chicago, IL

