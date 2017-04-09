12:27 U.S. opens two information terminals at Manas aiport to prevent ...

12:27 U.S. opens two information term...

The U.S. Government through USAID launched on April 12 two information terminals at Manas International Airport to prevent human trafficking and protect the rights of Kyrgyzstani migrants traveling abroad. Ten additional kiosks will be installed across the country.

