12:16 50 gather outside White House demanding Tekebayev's release

Supporters of jailed opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev gathered outside the White House on April 20 demanding the release of political prisoners. The National Security Committee accused Tekebayev of taking $1 million from Russian businessmen in exchange for MegaCom shares back in 2010 when the mobile operator was not run by state yet and launched criminal case against Tekebayev in late February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.