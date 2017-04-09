09:59 Kyrgyzstan, Un WFP discuss boosting food security
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kemelova met on April 10 with the UN World Food Program Country Director for Kyrgyzstan Ram Saravanamuttu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. Mr Saravanamuttu told Ms Kemelova about the newly developed WFP Strategic Plan .
