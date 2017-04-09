09:21 President of Uzbekistan condoles deadly landslide in Kyrgyzstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in connection with the massive landslide in Osh region, which killed 6 family members, the President's press service reports. The head of state expressed his deep sympathy and support to the Kyrgyz people and relatives of those killed in the incident.

