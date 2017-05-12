09:14 Putin extends condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan over landslide killing dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev over the tragic aftermath of a landslide in Osh region, the press service of the Russian President reported. The President stressed that the Russian people share the pain and grief of those who lost their loved ones in the disaster, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.
