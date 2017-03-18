09:03 How two Issyk-Kul miners trappe...

09:03 How two Issyk-Kul miners trapped underground were rescued

Rescuers saved lives of the two miners of the Jyrgalan-Dorgokomur coalmine in Issyk-Kul region. They were trapped underground after the mine collapsed on April 22 as a result of the groundwater inrush.

Chicago, IL

