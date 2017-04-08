08:56 Ministry of Transport in talks ...

08:56 Ministry of Transport in talks with Islamic Bank on Issyk-Kul beltway section construction

The Islamic Development Bank wants to finance the Issyk-Kul beltway road section from Korumdu village to the town Karakol and 12 km road in Karakol, Minister of Transport Jamshitbek Kalilov told reporters. "The Islamic Development Bank is interested in financing this road section.

Chicago, IL

