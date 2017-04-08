08:43 USAID launches 2 information terminals at Manas Airport to prevent human trafficking
The U.S. Government through USAID launched two information terminals at Manas International Airport on April 10 to prevent human trafficking and protect the rights of Kyrgyzstani migrants traveling abroad, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek said. Ten additional kiosks will be installed across the country.
