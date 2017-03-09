University of Central Asia selects OCLC WorldShare Management Services
LEIDEN, Netherlands, 29 March 2017-The University of Central Asia, a private, not-for-profit university whose central administrative office is located in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, has selected OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its library management system. The move will significantly increase the speed of its cataloguing workflows and allow the library to rapidly expose their recently acquired collections to their users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC