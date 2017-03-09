University of Central Asia selects OCLC WorldShare Management Services

LEIDEN, Netherlands, 29 March 2017-The University of Central Asia, a private, not-for-profit university whose central administrative office is located in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, has selected OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its library management system. The move will significantly increase the speed of its cataloguing workflows and allow the library to rapidly expose their recently acquired collections to their users.

