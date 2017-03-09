University of Central Asia selects OC...

University of Central Asia selects OCLC WorldShare Management Services

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

LEIDEN, Netherlands, 29 March 2017-The University of Central Asia, a private, not-for-profit university whose central administrative office is located in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, has selected OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its library management system. The move will significantly increase the speed of its cataloguing workflows and allow the library to rapidly expose their recently acquired collections to their users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC