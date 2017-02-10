Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss military issues, EAEU integration
Kyrgyzstan's integration into the EAEU, military issues and further deepening of ties were high on agenda during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek on February 28. Russia is chairing the Eurasian Economic Union in 2017 and will support Kyrgyzstan's integration into this organization, Putin said at the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, RIA Novosti reported. He noted that the special tools have been created to soften Kyrgyzstan's integration into the Eurasian Economic Union, and allow the country's economy to adapt to the rules of the union.
