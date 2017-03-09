Qatar to expand ties with Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Economy and Commerce, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani holding talks with Minister of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan Kojoshev Arzybekev. Minister of Economy and Commerce, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani, has stressed the need to further strengthen economic relations between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan.

