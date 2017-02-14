Kyrgyzstan: The Low-Key Prelude of an...

Kyrgyzstan: The Low-Key Prelude of an Opposition Crackdown

Last month's arrest of the Ata-Meken party leader, Omurbek Tekebayev , sent shockwaves through the country. But as political observers and rights activists note, many other politicians have been arrested, too, and the pattern leading to those jailings has been so consistent as to raise suspicions about the legitimacy of investigations.

Chicago, IL

