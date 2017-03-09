Kyrgyzstan: Authorities Respond to Fr...

Kyrgyzstan: Authorities Respond to Freedom March With Detentions

Rally organizer and public activist Edil Baisalov, center, marching at a rally in defense of freedom of speech in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 18, 2017. Hundreds of people went onto the streets of Kyrgyzstan's capital over the weekend to demonstrate in support of free speech - only for many of them to be detained by police.

