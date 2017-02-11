Jeenbekov awards authors of Kyrgyz national flag with hand watches
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on March 3 handed over hand watches to authors of the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Aidarbekov, Bekbosun Jaichybekov and Jusup Matayev, reports the Government's press service.
