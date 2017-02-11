Jeenbekov awards authors of Kyrgyz na...

Jeenbekov awards authors of Kyrgyz national flag with hand watches

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on March 3 handed over hand watches to authors of the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Aidarbekov, Bekbosun Jaichybekov and Jusup Matayev, reports the Government's press service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC