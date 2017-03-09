India, Kyrgyzstan working on easing visa norms1 min ago

India, Kyrgyzstan working on easing v...

India, Kyrgyzstan working on easing visa norms

New Delhi, Mar 29 Marking 25 years of diplomatic relations, India and Kyrgyzstan today said they were working on "easing visa regulations" as they called for enhancing ties in sectors like business, tourism and culture. Addressing Indo-Kyrgyz Business Investment Forum here, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Amar Sinha, also suggested that New Delhi could become a "major trade hub" for that country due to geographical proximity and enhanced air connectivity.

