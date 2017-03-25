Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan protest over jailed dissident
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan - Supporters of a jailed former lawmaker tried to break through a police cordon outside the national security agency's headquarters in Kyrgyzstan's capital, but police turned them back with flash grenades. Dozens were arrested.
