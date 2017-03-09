18:10 Kyrgyz yurt draws large crowds at major international tourism exhibitions

18:10 Kyrgyz yurt draws large crowds ...

Kyrgyz yurt draws large crowds at major international tourism exhibitions

From March 8-12, the U.S. Government through USAID partnered with Kyrgyzstani tour operators to represent the Kyrgyz Republic at ITB Berlin, the world's largest travel and tourism exhibition held annually in the German capital, reports the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. A fully operational traditional Kyrgyz yurt drew in more than 10,000 visitors eager to glimpse authentic nomad culture and sample traditional food, drink, and music.

