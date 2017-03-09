17:54 Fugitive ex-President Bakiyev's newly built mansion in Minsk
As he told in an interview with Radio Freedom, Bakiyev will soon move to the house he had been building in Minsk for five years. Kurmanbek Bakiyev was forced to leave Kyrgyzstan in April 2010 revolution.
