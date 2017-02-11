17:17 Switzerland helps open medical clinic in Osh State University
An opening ceremony of the clinical skills center in the medical faculty of the Osh State University took place on March 1, 2017. A medical clinic was opened by the Osh State University with support of the Swiss side in the frame of the project "Reform of medical education" in Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan said in a release Wednesday.
