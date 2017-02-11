16:55 Life in rural Kyrgyzstan: Family in Issyk-Kul had to shoot 50...
A family of Kalkagar village, Ton district, Issyk-Kul region has to shoot 50 heads of small cattle and a horse as they were bitten by rabid wolves, reports Turmush. On February 5, some wolves slammed into the house and attacked on the cattle.
