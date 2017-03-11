16:40 Hillary Clinton email scandal: New emails concern change of...

The US conservative watchdog Judicial Watch on March 29 released 1,184 pages of State Department records, including previously unreleased Hillary Clinton email exchanges, revealing additional instances of Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton sending classified information through unsecured email accounts and contributors being given special access to the former secretary of state. The records contain 29 previously undisclosed Clinton emails of a total of which is now at least 288 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department.

