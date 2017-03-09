16:34 Karakol celebrates Nooruz holid...

16:34 Karakol celebrates Nooruz holiday on central square

Tuesday Mar 21

The Nooruz holiday was marked in the central square of Karakol town, Issyk-Kul region on March 21, reports Turmush.

Chicago, IL

