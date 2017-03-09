14:11 U.S. invests more than $12 mill...

14:11 U.S. invests more than $12 million in Kyrgyzstan's health sector over five years

Read more: AkiPress

March 24, the U.S. Government commemorates World TB Day by reaffirming its commitment to eradicating tuberculosis with the Kyrgyz Republic. Through the USAID Defeat TB project, the U.S. is investing over $12 million over five years in the health and future of the Kyrgyzstani people, U.S. Embassy in Bishkek said.

Chicago, IL

