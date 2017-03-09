13:57 Coordination council to oversee judiciary-legal reforms of Kyrgyzstan holds its first meeting

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jenish Razakov chaired the first meeting of the coordination council to oversee the implementation of the package of progressive laws within the judiciary-legal reform process on March 3, UNDP said in a release. "The council will oversee the implementation of laws within the judiciary reform process by developing the needed by-laws, creating basic institutional framework and making sure that we achieve all of our objectives formulated in the beginning of this process," coordination council chairman Razakov said.

