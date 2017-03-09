13:57 Coordination council to oversee...

13:57 Coordination council to oversee judiciary-legal reforms of Kyrgyzstan holds its first meeting

Read more: AkiPress

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jenish Razakov chaired the first meeting of the coordination council to oversee the implementation of the package of progressive laws within the judiciary-legal reform process on March 3, UNDP said in a release. "The council will oversee the implementation of laws within the judiciary reform process by developing the needed by-laws, creating basic institutional framework and making sure that we achieve all of our objectives formulated in the beginning of this process," coordination council chairman Razakov said.

