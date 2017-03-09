12:59 New member of Kyrgyz Parliament...

12:59 New member of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymaliyeva sworn in

Wednesday Mar 29

Aida Kasymaliyeva was sworn in as the member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan from the SDPK party on March 29. She took the vacant seat in the Parliament after Uzarbek Jylkybayev left for a post of the Governor of the Issyk-Kul region. Kasymaliyeva said that she will be focusing on gender politics, women's rights, boosting role of women in politics and social life, will address the family problems, the problems of children of migrants, youth policy and education, just like she did while working as a journalist.

Chicago, IL

