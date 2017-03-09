12:59 New member of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymaliyeva sworn in
Aida Kasymaliyeva was sworn in as the member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan from the SDPK party on March 29. She took the vacant seat in the Parliament after Uzarbek Jylkybayev left for a post of the Governor of the Issyk-Kul region. Kasymaliyeva said that she will be focusing on gender politics, women's rights, boosting role of women in politics and social life, will address the family problems, the problems of children of migrants, youth policy and education, just like she did while working as a journalist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC