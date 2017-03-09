12:41 India, Kyrgyzstan marking 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Kyrgyzstan and India is today marking 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, reports the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan. India and Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations with signing of a protocol on 18th March 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC