12:40 Atambayev pays tribute to victims of Aksy events in 2002
President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev paid tribute to victims of the Aksy events in 2002 on March 17, reports the President's press service. Atambayev laid flowers at the monument unveiled in honor of the victims who fought for freedom in 2002 Aksy events and 2010 April revolution on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.
