11:59 Truck with 3,000 bottles of vodka detained on Osh-Bishkek road, vehicle impounded

Wednesday Mar 29

A truck with 3,000 bottles of vodka was detained on the Osh-Bishkek road on March 28, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes said Wednesday. The GAZ-52 truck was impounded, 3,000 bottles of 0.5 liter vodka were seized.

