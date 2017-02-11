11:15 MP raises equal treatment issue, calls on government to...

Member of the Kyrgyz Parliament Maksat Sabirov wondered why Chairman of the State Registration Service Tayirbek Sarpashev was not apprehended. Addressing the March 2 session of the parliament, Sabirov said that the March 1 session discussed the arrest of the opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev and came to the conclusion that the court will decide on this matter.

