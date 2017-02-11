11:15 MP raises equal treatment issue...

11:15 MP raises equal treatment issue, calls on government to...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: AkiPress

Member of the Kyrgyz Parliament Maksat Sabirov wondered why Chairman of the State Registration Service Tayirbek Sarpashev was not apprehended. Addressing the March 2 session of the parliament, Sabirov said that the March 1 session discussed the arrest of the opposition leader Omurbek Tekebayev and came to the conclusion that the court will decide on this matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC