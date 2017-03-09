10:25 Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan PMs meet...

10:25 Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan PMs meet amid EAEU summit of Prime Ministers

Monday Mar 6

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev on March 6. Sagintayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council's meeting set for March 7, reported the press service of the Kyrgyz Government. "20 years have passed since the agreement on everlasting friendship between the two countries was signed.

Chicago, IL

