09:56 Bishkek to host Francophonie week 2017

The Alliance franaise in Bishkek jointly with the Embassies of Switzerland, France, Belgium are organizing the week of Francophonie on March 13-17, Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic told AKIpress. The Francophonie Week is the festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world.

