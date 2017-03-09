09:56 Bishkek to host Francophonie we...

09:56 Bishkek to host Francophonie week 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AkiPress

The Alliance franaise in Bishkek jointly with the Embassies of Switzerland, France, Belgium are organizing the week of Francophonie on March 13-17, Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic told AKIpress. The Francophonie Week is the festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC