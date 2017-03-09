09:17 Switzerland supports local self-governments in Kyrgyzstan

In March 2017, the project "Voice and Accountability: Citizens' Participation in Budgetary Processes" funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and implemented by the Development Policy Institute will be launched in Naryn and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy of Switzerland to Kyrgyzstan said. The project will provide local self-governments and local communities of Naryn and Osh oblasts with new opportunities for capacity development.

