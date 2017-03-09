09:17 Switzerland supports local self-governments in Kyrgyzstan
In March 2017, the project "Voice and Accountability: Citizens' Participation in Budgetary Processes" funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and implemented by the Development Policy Institute will be launched in Naryn and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy of Switzerland to Kyrgyzstan said. The project will provide local self-governments and local communities of Naryn and Osh oblasts with new opportunities for capacity development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC