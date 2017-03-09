09:08 Family of six feared killed by ...

09:08 Family of six feared killed by landslide in Uzgen, Osh region

A family of six people is feared killed by a landslide that hit the Uzgen district, Osh region on March 26, reports the Ministry of Emergencies.

Chicago, IL

